Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FLOOR on FOX - Tuesday, January 2, 2024

A new game show hosted by Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star), THE FLOOR sees 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise.
The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will walk away with a whopping $250,000 cash prize.
In the series premiere, one player’s mind freezes spectacularly against the clock and an early front runner sweeps up other players territory in the all-new “Let The Duel Begin” episode of The Floor, airing Tuesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two work through their past. Watch the video!
hen will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View? Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about when The View is coming back.
For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy. Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby! Watch a sneak peek video of Brat and Judy preparing for True’s christening.
On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game. The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Watch the video!