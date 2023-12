Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FLOOR on FOX - Tuesday, January 2, 2024

A new game show hosted by Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star), THE FLOOR sees 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise.The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will walk away with a whopping $250,000 cash prize.In the series premiere, one player’s mind freezes spectacularly against the clock and an early front runner sweeps up other players territory in the all-new “Let The Duel Begin” episode of The Floor, airing Tuesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch the preview of the show here: