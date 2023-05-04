Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Monday, May 8, 2023

Celebrity guests Jenna Dewan and Jojo Siwa face off against Nikki Glaser and Jay Pharoah in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Vinyl Countdown, Disco Charades and Air Guitar.
Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration FROM
the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.
Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, DON'T
Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, DON'T
Spray It and many more.
New games for season two include Turn the Beat Around, a musical charades-style game where celebs dance out clues on a giant spinning turn table while their partner guesses the name of a song; DON'T
Fear the Speaker, a team game where celebs alternate singing songs using only ridiculous words for their partners to identify; Drawing a Blank, a virtual reality-based game where celebs attempt to draw out music-based clues for their partners to guess; More Than a Feeling, a musical take on the popular "Tonight Show" game Can You Feel It?; and Bop Quiz, "That's My Jam's" music-based retro trivia game.
Watch a video clip here: