Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX With Corbin Bleu - Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Lisa Loeb vs. Jesse McCartney and Corbin Bleu vs. Craig Ferguson
This week’s seasoned entertainers delight with their mixture of laughs and musical knowledge! Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Singer/Songwriter and Musician/Radio Host/Actress Lisa Loeb, playing for SCOPE (Summer Camp Opportunities Promote Education) vs. Singer/Songwriter/Actor Jesse McCartney, playing for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and TV, Film and Stage Actor, Corbin Bleu, playing for The Actors Fund vs. Actor/Comedian/Writer/TV Host Craig Ferguson, playing for United Service Organizations (USO).
Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE
is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games FROM
the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER
with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “TV Stars & Chart Toppers” episode of NAME THAT TUNE
airing Tuesday, January 2 (8:00 - 9:00 ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview here: