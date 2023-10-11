Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023

KITCHEN NIGHTMARES airing Monday, October 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 4 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023 Gordon Ramsay’s NEXT transformation is a New Jersey Italian restaurant that is in financial ruin, despite being open only six-months. Da Mimmo is a passion project for a retired mother to work on with her three sons, but Gordon is forced to step in when two of the sons see the failing business as a joke in the all-new “Da Mimmo” episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES airing Monday, October 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay’s KITCHEN NIGHTMARES returns for an all-new season of restaurant makeovers beginning Monday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). After almost a decade hiatus, Gordon Ramsay’s hit series KITCHEN NIGHTMARES returns to FOX with all new episodes.

Each episode follows Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis, exposing the stressful realities of running a successful food business. Now more than ever, restaurant owners are faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, FROM health code violations and staffing issues to menu errors and kitchen conditions FOUND only in nightmares.

Ramsay is their restaurant 9-1-1 call and the last chance for their businesses to survive. Inspired by one of the UK’s biggest hits, KITCHEN NIGHTMARES hails FROM Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while David De Angelis serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Watch a video here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances

It’s a magical day in the ballroom! The 11 remaining couples get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. The evening is set to be full of timeless performances to songs from beloved soundtracks of Disney’s most cherished films like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Encanto, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more.

2
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Premiere Episode Hits 11.1 Million Viewers Photo
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Premiere Episode Hits 11.1 Million Viewers

After seven days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, the Sept. 28 debut telecast alone skyrocketed to 9.00 million Total Viewers, gaining an additional +4.64 million viewers in delayed cross-platform viewing. “The Golden Bachelor” catapulted to a 2.46 rating among Adults 18-49 – quadruple its initial Live+Same day rating (+297%).

3
Discovery to Premiere THE GARDEN: COMMUNE OR CULT Series Photo
Discovery to Premiere THE GARDEN: COMMUNE OR CULT Series

On 22 acres of backcountry land in the American South lies The Garden. They maintain an open-door policy to anyone seeking to join their ranks, but new people must submit to an initiation period. Some barely last a week, others are forced to leave, and a chosen few will call The Garden home for good. Watch a video promo now!

4
TAMRON HALL Is the Only Daytime Talk Show to Improve Week To Week Photo
TAMRON HALL Is the Only Daytime Talk Show to Improve Week To Week

“Tamron Hall” turned in increases over the previous week in Households (+4% - 0.70 rtg. vs. 0.67 rtg.), Total Viewers (+8% - 1.070 million vs. 991,000), Women 25-54 (+7% - 164,000 vs. 153,000) and Women 18-49 (+10% - 117,000 vs. 106,000) and was the only daytime talk show to grow across the board week to week.

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE IRRATIONAL on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE IRRATIONAL on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE VOICE on NBC - Monday, September 25, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Saturday, September 30, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Saturday, September 30, 2023

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX