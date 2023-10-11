Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023

Gordon Ramsay’s NEXT
transformation is a New Jersey Italian restaurant that is in financial ruin, despite being open only six-months. Da Mimmo is a passion project for a retired mother to work on with her three sons, but Gordon is forced to step in when two of the sons see the failing business as a joke in the all-new “Da Mimmo” episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
airing Monday, October 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Gordon Ramsay’s KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
returns for an all-new season of restaurant makeovers beginning Monday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). After almost a decade hiatus, Gordon Ramsay’s hit series KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
returns to FOX with all new episodes.
Each episode follows Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis, exposing the stressful realities of running a successful food business. Now more than ever, restaurant owners are faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, FROM
health code violations and staffing issues to menu errors and kitchen conditions FOUND
only in nightmares.
Ramsay is their restaurant 9-1-1
call and the last chance for their businesses to survive. Inspired by one of the UK’s biggest hits, KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
hails FROM
Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while David De Angelis serves as executive producer and showrunner.
Watch a video here: