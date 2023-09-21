Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, September 28, 2023

The theme of Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen is “The American Dream” and eighteen diverse contestants have come FROM
all over America to follow their dream to work for Chef Gordon Ramsay. In the season premiere episode, contestants will set out to impress Chef Ramsay in the Signature Dish Challenge after being DIVIDED
into two teams.
After meeting some inspirational American icons including boxer Oscar De La Hoya and COUNTRY MUSIC SUPERSTAR
Martina McBride, the winning team will be rewarded with a private dinner party with Chef Ramsay, while the loosing team is left behind to clean up the filthy kitchens in the all-new “The Dream Begins” season-premiere episode of Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Sept. 28 (8:00 PM - 9:02 PM) on FOX.
Hit culinary competition series HELL’S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL’S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL’S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner.
HELL’S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video preview here: