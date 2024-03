Scoop: Coming Up on KRAPOPOLIS on FOX - Sunday, March 24, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There is a major god opening on Mt. OLYMPUS and Deliria decide to mentor the nerdy minor god Salt for the spot as a way to spite her rival, Athena. When KRAPOPOLIS residents start moving to the wilderness to get away FROM the excess poop problem, Tyrannis makes it his mission to create a box that gets rid of one’s number two in the all-new “The Majors'' episode of KRAPOPOLIS airing Sunday, MARCH 24(8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Set in mythical ancient Greece, KRAPOPOLIS tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. Featuring the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel), the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.”In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the self-involved, narcissistic KING of KRAPOPOLIS trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her FRENEMIES up on Mt. Olympus.Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy. A true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.KRAPOPOLIS is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is Creator and Executive Producer. Steve Levy is Executive Producer. Jordan Young is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Season One). Alex Rubens is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Seasons Two & Three).