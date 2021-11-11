Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALTER EGO on FOX - Wednesday, November 17, 2021

In the show's ninth episode, the first four contestants go head-to-head in the semifinal competition and face elimination in ALTER EGO, the world's first avatar singing competition series and the NEXT iteration of the musical competition show.

On ALTER EGO, singers from across the country become the stars they've always wanted to be. However, these contestants won't perform as themselves. Rather, they'll be given the chance to show how they've always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar ALTER EGO to reinvent themselves, while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. Check out the all-new "The Semi-Finals Part 1" episode of ALTER EGO airing Wednesday, Nov. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The judges table features some of the biggest names in music, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle. In ALTER EGO, talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Watch a performance from the recent episode here: