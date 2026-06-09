Review: The New York Vocal Collective's INDIGO Soars at El Museo Del Barrio

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The New York Vocal Collective took the stage in New York City at El Museo Del Barrio, bringing together a group of vocalists for a performance that balanced tight ensemble work with individual artistry. As part of their summer programming, the concert showcased what happens when strong singers are placed in a collaborative, high-level a cappella environment, with a focus on both musical precision and emotional connection.

The New York Vocal Collective functions as an advanced training ensemble, pulling together singers to workshop, rehearse, and ultimately perform a set of fully arranged contemporary a cappella pieces. It’s not just about blending voices. The program pushes performers to think about arrangement, dynamics, and storytelling within a group setting, which gives the final performance a level of intention that feels much more developed than a typical showcase.

The first choral section opened strong with “Folded” by Kehlani. The arrangement leaned into a smooth, controlled blend, letting the harmonies build gradually rather than forcing big moments too early. It created a grounded emotional tone that carried well across the ensemble.

“Wishes” by Tiny Habits came later in the and shifted things slightly, bringing a lighter but still emotionally clear energy. The group handled the dynamic changes well here, especially in how they balanced the softer moments with fuller choral sections without losing clarity.

The solo and small group section gave the performers more room to step forward, with “Hazards On” by Julia Barrist standing out. Backed by Max Shackman and Amy Azzara on vocals, with Matt Eyles on piano and Jordan Rubenstein on guitar, the performance felt intimate and focused. It pulled the audience in by stripping things back and letting the storytelling take priority over vocal scale. Barrist has formed a following on social media do to her signature “crunchy harmonies” and this song utilized them beautifully creating a sound you dont get to hear as often in music.

Another solo highlight came with “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, featuring Devon Gates on bass and vocals. The arrangement gave the bass a central role, which helped ground the performance while her cool and calm vocals added to the calming and charming energy the song gives out. The whole number was a masterclass on a dynamic solo performance while balancing playing and singing.

The final choral section closed things out with “Dancing on the Wall” by MUNA, which leaned into a stronger rhythmic drive. The group felt more locked in here, with a confidence that let them push the energy without losing blend.

“I Found My Smile Again” by D'Angelo followed and brought things into a more grounded, soulful space. Before the group began the audience was taught harmonies to sing for the end of the song. The arrangement allowed for a richer tone across the ensemble, giving the performance a sense of release as the show wrapped up. The arrangement plus the audience involvement truly created the sense of community the New York Vocal Collective strives for.

Overall, the New York Vocal Collective worked because of its balance between precision and personality. The structure of the program gave space for both ensemble cohesion and individual expression, and by the end, it felt like a group that had really settled into its sound.

Learn more about the New York Vocal Collective and where to watch a stream of the May 30 concert on their Linktree here.

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