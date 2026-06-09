Video: Elle Woods Adjusts to Seattle Life in Trailer for LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel ELLE





Before Elle Woods impressed as a Harvard student, the fan-favorite character had to face the tumultuous waters of high school like the rest of us. The new trailer for Prime Video's prequel series Elle picks up with the pink-loving character in a new school in Seattle, worlds away from her native Los Angeles.

The trailer previews Elle's attempts to adjust to the new setting, highlighting her initial struggles to fit in with the Seattle crowd. However, through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, with the trailer also highlighting her close bond with her mother, who helps her through these life experiences.

The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, premieres all 8-episodes on July 1, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Ahead of the series’ debut, Prime Video has also ordered a second season of Elle.

The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Brad Harder, Chloe Wepper, Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Matt Oberg, and Sharon Taylor.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. Julia Brownell and Eli Wilson Pelton serve as co-executive producers. Josie Craven and Jen Regan serve as supervising producers. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers.

Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, directed the first two episodes of Season One and also serves as an executive producer.

Prime Video will celebrate the premiere of the new series Elle and the milestone 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde with “Elle World,” a free one-day NYC event bringing the world of Elle Woods to life through experiential activations, exclusive merchandise, and can't-miss surprises. Reservations will be available beginning Wednesday, June 10, at 8:00am ET. More information here.

The original Legally Blonde film received much praise upon its initial release in 2001 and has become a fan favorite in the years since. The movie spawned a sequel, also starring Witherspoon, and a Broadway musical. Debuting in 2007, the musical starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle, and received seven Tony nominations.