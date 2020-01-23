Science Channel to Premiere CURSE OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE This February

The Bermuda Triangle is home to some of the most fascinating unsolved mysteries on Earth. This remote territory in the Atlantic Ocean has been the subject of notoriety and legend as countless ships, planes and human lives have been lost in its waters. Its reputation for odd disappearances and bizarre incidents has spawned decades worth of conspiracy theories as experts search for any understanding. Now, a team of savvy boat captains and experienced divers seeks to unravel some of the biggest secrets surrounding the Bermuda Triangle in an all new Science Channel series, CURSE OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE, premiering Sunday, February 9 at 10 pm ET/PT.

With dozens of years of experience at sea between them, the members of the Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team, are led by long time captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul "Moe" Mottice. By his side is first mate engineer Mike Still, who has logged thousands of hours in the Triangle, and worked side by side with Captain Moe for years. They are joined by former Navy rescue diver, sheriff's deputy and military contractor Chuck Meier, who takes the lead in the investigations on ground and underwater, and expert rescue diver and former Army Cavalry Scout Dave Cziko, who together explore the depths of the ocean floor for clues and evidence.

Throughout CURSE OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE, the team investigates a variety of mysteries and attempts to determine whether these stories of strange mishaps are purely coincidence, or if there's an explanation - scientific or supernatural - hidden beneath the surface. In the series premiere, the TRIG team investigates the case of a squadron of Navy aircraft known as Flight 19 that flew into the Bermuda Triangle on a routine training mission in 1945 and was never seen again. What could have caused the planes to divert from their intended route, and why is there no physical evidence of any of them?

Other mysteries the team investigates throughout CURSE OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE include:

A missing diver who disappeared in an area believed to be the home of a mysterious sea monster.

A trove of UFO activity within the Bermuda Triangle, including the infamous Aguadilla, Puerto Rico sighting.

The disappearance of a 23-foot unsinkable luxury yacht, The Witchcraft, and its two passengers in 1967.

An unusually high concentration of USO sightings (underwater submerged objects) that point to another intriguing theory about the Lost City of Atlantis.



CURSE OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE is produced for Science Channel by American Chainsaws Entertainment. Executive producers for American Chainsaws are Duke Straub, Alex Eastburg, Colt Straub, Royal Malloy, Ken Charles and Dan Bree. For Science Channel, Caroline Perez is executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories