Science Channel Presents New Series IF WE BUILT IT TODAY

The Great Pyramid of Giza, the Colosseum, the Great Wall of China, the Notre Dame Cathedral. What would it take to build these remarkable super structures today? How long would it take? How much would it cost? How many workers would we need? In our modern era of glass and steel, could we even pull it off? The answers to these questions and more are explored in a new Science Channel engineering series, IF WE BUILT IT TODAY, premiering Sunday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

They are some of the world's all-time greatest building projects. Most have stood the test of time, but with today's technology, could they be duplicated and done better? The eight-episode IF WE BUILT IT TODAY talks to architects, historians, engineers, and builders to find out if we could use modern day innovations to recreate these iconic masterpieces, or if fundamental techniques have been lost to time.

The series premiere travels to Cairo explore the Great Pyramid of Giza, which is more than 40 stories high and the width of 10 football fields. The 200 levels of stone weigh more than six million tons, with each individual block the size of an SUV. Nothing in the world compares to it. The city of Memphis, Tennessee tried to recreate its own Pyramid in 1991, but immediately had issues with flooding and closed its doors in 2004. Clever engineers eventually embraced its watery past and reopened the building in 2015, featuring an aquarium on its bottom floor.

The series finale takes on the recently damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The IF WE BUILT IT TODAY film crew was the first to get access to the historic treasure since the fire that nearly destroyed it. Other structures featured in the series are Noah's Ark, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Pantheon, Roman Aqueducts, and more.

IF WE BUILT IT TODAY is produced for Science Channel by Arcadia Content. Executive Producer for Arcadia is John Wesley Chisolm. Supervising producer for Science Channel is Lindsey Foster Blumberg.





Related Articles View More TV Stories