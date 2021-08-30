Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans to Star in Apple's GHOSTED

Apple Studios has announced that Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in their upcoming film, Ghosted, directed by Bohemian Rhapsody's Dexter Fletcher. The film will be penned by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, writers of the Deadpool films and Zombieland.

Deadline reports that the film comes with Skydance Media's latest deal with Apple Studios. This will be Johansson and Evans' sixth film together, having previously starred in three Avengers films, as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Scarlett Johansson made her Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge. Four-time Golden Globe nomin ee and BAFTA winner, Johansson received rave reviews and a Best Actress Award at the Venice Film Festival for her starring role in Lost in Translation. A New York native, Johansson made her professional acting debut at the age of eight off-Broadway in Sophistry. Film credits include Marriage Story and Black Widow.

Evans made his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of Kenneth Lonergan's play Lobby Hero, which earned him a Drama League Award nomination. After starring as Captain America for Disney, Evans was also seen in Gifted and Knives Out.