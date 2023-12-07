Sarah Silverman Hosts STUPID PET TRICKS on TBS, Discovery, TruTV & Animal Planet

The series premieres on Sunday, February 11 at 5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT, with an encore airing later that evening.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Sarah Silverman Hosts STUPID PET TRICKS on TBS, Discovery, TruTV & Animal Planet

Hosted by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, TBS' new series, “Stupid Pet Tricks” will premiere with a special multi-network sneak peek across TBS, Discovery, truTV and Animal Planet on Sunday, February 11 at 5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT, with an encore airing later that evening. New episodes will debut on TBS every Monday at 9:00pm ET/PT beginning February 12.

A reimagining of the iconic David Letterman segment, the half-hour variety show retains all the original charm, silly fun, and appreciation for the bond between humans and their animal friends.

Infused with Silverman's unique comedic spin, each episode features a parade of pets performing ridiculous and extraordinary tricks. Stars including Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Judd Apatow, Howie Mandel, Jack McBrayer, Charlotte McKinney, Reggie Watts, Jeff Ross and even Letterman himself get in on the fun with their own pets, comedic bits and games.

“When cuddly animals are involved, count me in,” said Silverman. “I'm talking about Dave.”

“Home to some of the funniest series on television, it's only natural for ‘Stupid Pet Tricks' to join TBS' revered comedy line-up,” said Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks. “Only Sarah Silverman's comedic mastery can do justice to David Letterman's celebrated segment.”

Viewers at home will get the chance to have their own pets featured on-air each week by posting a video of their trick using #MyStupidPetTrick. TBS will also embark on The Stupid Pet Tricks Tour, presented by Ollie, makers of human-grade dog food.

The multi-city tour will travel across the country giving pets and their owners the opportunity to showcase their #MyStupidPetTrick on the pink carpet, strike a pose in a variety of pet-friendly photo moments, and receive special giveaways. Additional pet-centric partners will be highlighted at each tour stop, creating a destination for pet owners to celebrate their talented furry companions.

“Stupid Pet Tricks” is executive produced by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh of The Jay & Tony Show (“Tournament of Laughs”) with Worldwide Pants, Incorporated (“The Late Show with David Letterman”) for TBS. David Letterman, Sarah Silverman and Amy Zvi are executive producers. Merrill Markoe, who created the segment originally, is a consulting producer.

About TBS  

TBS, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, good-time entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative characters with heart and comedic edge. From unscripted and scripted comedy series to game shows, and animated programming, TBS' Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — “AEW: Dynamite,” “American Dad!” and “Wipeout,” along with upcoming series “Stupid Pet Tricks.”

TBS' lineup also includes comedy hits like “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Young Sheldon,” alongside classic sitcom favorites such as “Friends,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.



