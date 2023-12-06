Sarah Jessica Parker's SEX & THE CITY Tutu Will Be Auctioned Off

Julien's Auctions announced TODAY its latest curation of its celebrity and luxury fashion category, “UNSTOPPABLE: SIGNATURE STYLES OF ICONIC WOMEN IN FASHION” a stunning collection of iconic high-profile fashion looks designed by the most legendary names and houses in luxury and couture fashion and worn by the most glamourous stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today's trendsetting celebrities and influencers who are defining modern luxury will hit the auction runway online Thursday, January 11th at julienslive.com.

Dazzling and rare high fashion pieces owned and worn by legendary style icons, Princess Diana, Princess Grace of Monaco, Audrey Hepburn, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Joan Collins, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton and designed by the likes of Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino and more, whose creations not only immortalized them as the world's most admired and photographed women in the world but defined eras in fashion and the evolution of celebrity style, will be offered. For a fashion sneak preview, check out the Unstoppable video.

When it comes to style, all eyes have always been on the Royal Family. But it was Princess Diana who broke the rules of Royal Fashion during her reign of era defining style and personal looks and fashion statements. An example is this black silk velvet cocktail dress (estimate: $100,000 - $200,000) (photo right). created by one of the Princess of Wales's favorite designers and close collaborator Catherine Walker.

This dress that she wore to a private event features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a princess-seamed bodice with boning, and bias-cut ivory satin accents sewn at the neckline, cuffs, and hem. Walker created Princess Diana's most famous garments for 16 years whose designs are still worn by many of THE ROYALS TODAY including Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales.

Julien's recently made global headlines in their sale of Princess Diana's event worn gowns–a red Bruce Oldfield silk gown, a Catherine Walker bi-color gown and a custom-made black velvet and ivory gown, also designed by Catherine Walker–which sold for a total of $1.6 million at their “Legends: Hollywood and Royalty” auction with TCM.

No other woman personified Hollywood royalty more than Grace Kelly. As one of the most stylish and legendary stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning actress left Hollywood when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956 and stepped into her next and most famous role as Princess Grace of Monaco.

One of her garments from this style chapter in her life is this 1961 Givenchy ensemble worn to the White House with Prince Rainier to meet President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

The ensemble consists of a beautiful “Kelly-green” wool, tweed sleeveless dress with a gathered skirt that floats effortlessly between the waist and hips that she wore with an elbow-length sleeved tweed jacket with a frayed, fringe trim (estimate: $60,000 - $80,000). The lush-colored ensemble was worn with a white hat, which appears as flowers about to bloom.

From one of television's most “Unstoppable” female characters, Carrie Bradshaw, comes one of her most iconic fashion staples that became a pop culture symbol–her three-tier tutu skirt worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on the global phenomenon, Sex and the City.

The oyster white tulle three-tier tutu skirt (estimate: $8,000 - $12,000) (photo right) with a matching satin waistband worn by Parker in her Emmy award winning role in the opening credits of the HBO series during its entire run from 1997-2004 was styled by fashion legend Patricia Field.

The iconic skirt was purchased by Field, who found it while shopping for the series in New York's garment district in a five-dollar bin. Parker's character was originally going to wear a spring 1998 Marc Jacobs runway dress (seen on Kate Moss) in the opening credits, but Fields wanted to style her in something that wasn't specific to the time so it wouldn't date fashion-wise.

After working with Sarah Jessica Parker previously on the film Miami Rhapsody, Field was specially asked by Parker to costume the series whose heralded collaboration produced the much talked about and signature Sex and the City style that made Parker and her fellow castmates Cynthia Rhodes, Kristen Davis and Kim Cattrall worldwide fashion sensations. One design that became a fashion sensation is this John Galliano for Christian Dior newsprint silk chiffon strapless gown with an asymmetrical ruffled flounce hemline (estimate: $8,000 - $12,000) (photo left).

This design print for Dior became a commercial success when Parker wore a similar version of the Dior Gazette newspaper printed bias-cut cocktail dress in the show's famous season 3 episode when she has lunch with Big's wife Natasha played by Bridget Moynahan, who confronts Carrie about her affair with her husband. Since the design's appearance on the show, it has entered the pop zeitgeist as a coveted fashion must-have.

Audrey Hepburn's famous silhouette and choices in personal wardrobe worn off screen were just as legendary and imprinted in fashion history as the accessories and couture she wore on screen in her iconic roles in Breakfast at Tiffany's, Sabrina and Roman Holiday. Hepburn wore this empire-waisted Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche matelassé ecru gown with a blue velvet sash to her son Luca's 1970 christening (estimate: $10,000 - $20,000).

The image of her wearing this delicate and demure yet stunning dress highlight Hepburn's maternal warmth and nature and was published in the 2015 book Audrey At Home by her son Luca Dotti. The dress encompasses all the charm similar to her War and Peace costume by Maria de Mattesis with its fitted bust and Juliette sleeves. Another item from Hepburn's personal wardrobe includes her 1970s Grecian-inspired evening dress referencing the 1920s flapper style dresses designed by Haitian-American designer, Fabrice Simon (estimate: $8,000 - $10,000).

Elizabeth Taylor, epitomized Hollywood glamour, beauty and style in a way like no other celebrity ever had before as she paved the way for today's generation of modern celebrities who have created their own namesake brands. Her stunning collection of jewels and trend setting clothing such as, her famous and much-loved caftans is one of the most recognized and sought after in the world.

Taylor wore this free-flowing Tiziani ivory jersey caftan-inspired jumpsuit (photo left) designed by Karl Lagerfeld in her role as “Sissy Goforth” in the 1968 film BOOM! co-starring Richard Burton. The caftan has white seashells sewn and clustered together on the neckline and cuffs and comes with a matching shell pair of earrings (estimate: $4,000 - $6,000).

Other Taylor wardrobe staples include this beautiful black jersey Thea Porter column dress (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000) with a V-neckline, her floral silk two-piece ensemble attributed to Geoffrey Beene (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000) and an ecru colored silk chiffon blouse with beige silk Peter Pan collar designed by Hollywood costumier Helen Rose worn by Taylor in 1951 during the making of her classic film A Place in the Sun (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000).

Dame Joan Collins' star wattage wardrobe on the television series and global phenomenon Dynasty defined ‘80s excess and high fashion. Much like her iconic Dynasty character Alexis Colby, Collins' own collection of luxury and couture pieces makes a dramatic entrance such as, a Pierpaolo for Valentino designed wool/cashmere blend cape for Dame Joan Collins where she starred in Valentino's 2019 holiday commercial “Joan for the Holidays” (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000).

The striking cashmere blend cape in the house's signature Valentino red features arm slits at the front and a hook-andeye clasp closure at the neckline. The length and volume of the fabric make this a sumptuous piece that carries holiday cheer all year round.

Other pieces from Collins' collection include a Hermes Epsom Leather Kelly bag (estimate: $3,000 - $4,000), a 1989 Chanel suede jacket with gold elephant button (estimate: $1,500 - $2,500), and a 2018 Alexander McQueen jeweled asymmetric peplum blazer designed by Sarah Burton (estimate: $3,000 - $4,000) Collins wore at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards (photo right).

For six decades, Cher has astounded and reinvented celebrity red carpet style with her provocative and boundary pushing fashions such as her Dolce and Gabbana pants and shoes worn at the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The lot consists of peacock feather-hued paisley embellished brocade pants with slits, embellished with faceted pastel-colored prong set stones and gold seed beads. Accompanied by a matching pair of Dolce and Gabbana brocade sling-backs with faceted glass beaded clusters at the shoe vamps, rose pink leather-lined soles (estimate: $3,000 - $5,000) complete with a separate lot of her Chrome Hearts light-wash denim jacket with Cosabella burgundy lace camisole (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000).

Also on offer is Cher's Erikson & Beamon beaded chockers and a pair of her chandelier pearl-simulated clip-on earrings that mix Victorian gothic with an edge of Millenium synth-pop (estimate: $800 - $1,200).

Long hail the “Queen of Disco,” Donna Summer, whose style is as timeless as her classic anthems. Summer wore this custom-made Louis Vuitton black pleated ethereal gown based on the finale look of Louis Vuitton's 2010 Cruise collection, designed by Marc Jacobs (Louis Vuitton Creative Director 1998-2013) and Julie de Libran (who designed for Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Sonia Rykiel) at a performance at the Louis Vuitton store in London where Jacobs sang back up when Summer performed “On the Radio” (estimate: $3,000 - $5,000) (photo right).

The Grecian inspired piece, with its beautifully pleated bodice, and gold chains wound into the straps, represents the fluidity seen in iconic late 70s fashions.

A performance worn piece from one of the best-selling music artists of all time, “The Voice” Whitney Houston, takes the stage again with a Burberry London cotton trench coat with metallic gold coating worn in her performance at the Mawazine Music Festival in Morocco in 2008 and at a Caudwell Children's Charity Meet & Greet (estimate: $3,000 - $4,000) (photo left). Key design details include a wide pointed collar, epaulets, and top-stitching detail throughout.

Early 2000s Y2K celebrity style is back and no one represented and wore it best than THE ONE and only, Paris Hilton. The heiress and “The Simple Life” star's champagne evening dress with a seamed bustier top with midriff cutouts between the bustier and skirt with a tulle ruffled petticoat by Mexican-American designer Louis Verdad worn on her self-titled 2006 debut album (estimate: $8,000 - $10,000) (photo right) has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist, with artist Banksy altering the album cover image to expose Paris Hilton's breast; Banksy planted 500 copies of the CDs in music stores in the U.K. that he signed “Paris, x” in marker with a heart over the lowercase.

Kim Kardashian's ascendency to style icon and formidable fashion influencer changed the fashion industry and celebrity brand empire forever. Her style evolution from her daring bodycon looks to her alliances with some of the biggest fashion houses have broken the internet with fashions such as: this knee-length light-weight Chloe wool coat with a cascading draped lapel worn by Kim Kardashian during 2014 Paris Fashion Week designed by Clare Waight Keller for Chloe's fall 2014 collection and photographed on September 24th, 2014, with then-husband Kanye West (estimate: $800 - $1,200); A.W.A.K.E Mode lilac halter dress by the London-based womenswear designer Natalia Alaverdian, who founded the avant-garde label, as seen worn by Kim Kardashian on March 24th, 2014 on an episode of KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS (estimate: $800 - $1,200); a Tadashi Shoji one-shoulder mini-dress worn by Kim Kardashian to The Trevor Project's 12th Annual Cracked Christmas at The Wiltern, Los Angeles, on December 6th, 2009 (photo left credit: S.Bukley/Shutterstock); plus, a Rhode Resort cerulean blue full-length silk wrap dress worn by sister Khloe Kardashian on June 22nd, 2014 when photographed by paparazzi as she was meeting her sisters for lunch.

This dress which she accessorized with a red quilted jumbo Chanel bag with silver-tone hardware put Khloe on BET's best-dressed list for that week alongside stylish celebrities Beyonce, Zendaya, and her sister Kim.

Lady Gaga is one of the most talked about artists of our time and her risk-taking fashions and avant-garde ensembles are an extension of her artistic expression. A white patent leather trench coat with a belt worn by Lady Gaga on April 28th, 2018, on her Instagram account is a standout in this celebrity style collection (photo right). The trench from Georgian designer Tamuna Ingorovka's Spring/Summer 2018 runway show, features a fold-over collar and notched lapel, with a storm shield at the back shoulders (estimate: $3,000 - $4,000).

“Julien's is offering a front row seat to the ultimate fashion auction of some of the most beautiful and trendsetting designs of the decades that were worn by the most influential icons of the 20th and 21st century who captivated the world with their unstoppable style,” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien's Auctions.

“This collection of rare and highly collectible garments worn by the likes of Hollywood legends Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor to the Royals, Princess Grace of Monaco and Princess Diana to contemporary style icons Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Kardashian have served as muses to the most legendary fashion designers who created their signature looks that inspired millions and countless trends.”

In addition to a regalia of celebrity-worn clothing, an array of curated designer pieces that reference each woman's individual style along with vintage and contemporary designer and luxury pieces sought after by fashionistas and high fashion collectors will be offered. Items range from a Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche velvet ribbon bustier with tulle underlay at slits from Fall/Winter 2002 featured in look four on model Liya Kebede (estimate: $800 - $1,200), a Thierry Mugler black skirt suit from 1992 to a Marc Bohan for Dior ensemble from 1979 featuring brocade harem pants (estimate: $600 - $800) (as seen worn by model photo below) are among the highlights.

Other highlights include:

A custom-made plastic-link chainmail gown made and assembled by artisan and chainmail technician Christopher Smith, the links were leftover production materials from Lord of the Rings, which Smith designed and assembled with fellow technician Carl Payne for over two years (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

A Chanel 2001 nylon ski suit in pale green with silver hardware and logo zipper pulls that was featured in cream in the Chanel Identification winter ad campaign (estimate: $1,500 - $2,000) (photo right). Chanel Identification was an activewear line created in the '90s and produced until the early 2000s when many luxury labels created diffusion labels that branched off from their main luxury ready-to-wear label.

A custom-made iridescent white sequin evening gown by Academy award winning costume designer Ann Roth worn by Nicole Kidman as Joanna Eberhart in the 2004 film The Stepford Wives (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000).

An original headpiece designed by Argentinean artist and curator of Yves Saint Laurent's couture archive Hector Pascual for a guest attending Marie-Helen de Rothschild's 1972 Surrealist Ball (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

Pieces from Comme des Garcons' fall 2012 runway collection featuring designer Rei Kawakubo's two-piece ensemble of a red felt wool jacket with an applique pink spaced floral motif throughout and a tie-closure at the neckline, paired with a pair of cropped pink wool jodhpurs (estimate: $800 - $1,200) (photo right).

Gianni Versace's spring/summer 1991 fashion show bodycon bright and colorful piece blazer dress of black wool with large gold filigree buttons with neon-colored baroque patterned silk accents at the cuffs and pockets. The lot comes with a bubblegum pink leather clutch accented with the brand's signature Medusa emblem with Versace's iconic power suit design (estimate: $800 - $1,200).

A wool knit hat with a Peruvian-inspired pattern with a frayed yarn Mohawk affixed to the top of the hat, designed by creative director John Galliano for Dior fall of 2002 (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000) (as seen worn by model in photo below). Galliano's fall 2002 Dior collection featured a variety of cultural references to South American, Tibetan, Mongolian, Indian, and Middle Eastern garments. Vogue writer Sarah Mower who reviewed the collection wrote about how Galliano rebuilt the fashion houses' foundations introducing cultural prints and techniques that have become a part of the label's design DNA.

A Givenchy haute couture dress from 1956, owned by legendary screen actress Gloria Swanson, consisting of a fitted bodice with a bateau neckline, a full A-line skirt, and elbow-length sleeves, featuring a pinaforestyle accent (estimate: $1,000 - $2,000).

“Unstoppable” is the latest offering in Julien's luxury fashion category produced from Julien's two-decade history in the industry as the leading music and entertainment auction house, which have included some of the most iconic celebrity and couture fashions sold at auction. Julien's world record breaking sales of Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday Mr. President $4.2 million gown, the most expensive gown sold at auction, Kurt Cobain's Levi jeans (sold for $412,750, the most expensive pair of Levi's sold at auction), Michael Jackson's white glove (sold for $480,000, the most expensive glove ever sold at auction), Michael Jackson's jacket from “Thriller” for $1.8 million, and the recent sale of three of Princess Diana's event worn gowns sold for a total of $1.6 million, as well as the Collection of Bob Mackie, Olivia Newton-John's “Grease” ensemble, Janet Jackson's “Rhythm Nation” and “Scream” wardrobe and other high profile celebrity worn fashion and accessories have changed the celebrity memorabilia industry and become synonymous with pop culture.

