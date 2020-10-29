Sandra Oh & Awkwafina Will Play Sisters in Upcoming Comedy

The film, which is not yet titled, was written by Jen D'Angelo.

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh will star in an upcoming Netflix comedy as sisters. The film, which is not yet titled, was written by Jen D'Angelo.

The film centers on a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favorite game show, according to Variety.

Oh stars on "Killing Eve," and is probably best known for her many years playing Dr. Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy."

Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for her work in "The Farewell." She's also known from her sitcom, "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens."

