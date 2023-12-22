Samuel L. Jackson, Jeffrey Wright & More Voice in Marvel's WHAT IF...? Series on Disney+

Episode one of season two of Marvel Studios' “What If…?” is now streaming on Disney+. In the spirit of the holidays, a new episode will debut daily for the next eight days. Jeffrey Wright (“The French Dispatch,” “The Batman”) returns as The Watcher, joining a host of MCU stars reprising their roles.

“They've all been great,” said director Bryan Andrews. “Cate Blanchett really sunk her teeth into this version of Hela we have. And, of course, Hayley Atwell as our Captain Carter—seeing that character go through what she goes through and keeps forging ahead—it's amazing what Hayley brings to the table. And we had Jon Favreau come in and do a couple of versions of Happy Hogan and it was a blast. He's amazing and really went for it. I asked for some wacky stuff in our 1602-inspired episode and he delivered in a big way—so much fun.”

Also featured are Clancy Brown, Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kat Dennings, Michael Douglas, Idris Elba, Karen Gillan, Seth Green, Frank Grillo, Jeff Goldblum, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Rachel House, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Sam Rockwell, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, Peter Serafinowicz, John Slattery, Cobie Smulders, Sebastian Stan, Tessa Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi and Rachel Weisz.

ABOUT “WHAT IF…?”

With a new episode debuting nightly beginning Dec. 22, season two of “What If…?” continues THE JOURNEY as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

EPISODE 1: WHAT IF… NEBULA JOINED THE NOVA CORPS?

When Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps, she sets out to prove her detective skills within this intergalactic police force.

EPISODE 2: WHAT IF… PETER QUILL ATTACKED EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES?

When Ego and a young Peter Quill threaten Earth in 1988, Howard Stark and Peggy Carter form a team.

EPISODE 3: WHAT IF HAPPY HOGAN SAVED CHRISTMAS?

Avengers Tower is under attack during the holiday party and it's up to Happy Hogan to stop it.

EPISODE 4: WHAT IF… IRON MAN CRASHED INTO THE GRANDMASTER?

Tony Stark challenges The Grandmaster, leading to a grand prix-turned-demolition-derby death match.

EPISODE 5: WHAT IF… CAPTAIN CARTER FOUGHT THE HYDRA STOMPER?

Captain Carter's mission to save Steve Rogers sets her on a COLLISION COURSE with new enemies.

EPISODE 6: WHAT IF… KAHHORI RESHAPED THE WORLD?

A Mohawk woman ventures into the waters of the Forbidden Lake to help save her people.

EPISODE 7: WHAT IF… HELA FOUND THE TEN RINGS?

Hela—stripped of her powers and banished to Earth—comes across a new source of power: the Ten Rings.

EPISODE 8: WHAT IF… THE AVENGERS ASSEMBLED IN 1602?

Captain Carter tries to undo the anomaly that strands familiar heroes and villains in the year 1602.

EPISODE 9: WHAT IF… STRANGE SUPREME INTERVENED?

Captain Carter discovers the greatest threat to all existence may be closer than she realizes.

ABOUT DISNEY+

