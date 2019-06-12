SYFY To Develop A Spinoff Of Popular Series KRYPTON

SYFY confirms that it is developing LOBO (WT) with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Based on the characters from DC, this spinoff of SYFY's KRYPTON (which premieres its second season tonight, June 12) tells the story of Lobo, a foul-mouthed, dangerous, irascible, intergalactic bounty hunter.

KRYPTON executive producer Cameron Welsh will serve as executive producer/writer.

LOBO (WT) joins previously-announced or confirmed Syfy scripted Development projects including CHUCKY, THE WOODS, NIGHT GALLERY, WAYWARD CHILDREN, THE RAVEN CYCLE and DEATH IS MY BFF - along with current pilots (FUTURE) CULT CLASSIC and CIPHER, both from UCP.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You