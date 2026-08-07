LIONESS Clip: Zoe Saldana's Joe Meets Ukrainian Double Agent

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Paramount+ has posted a new clip from LIONESS, drawn from Season 3, Episode 1, in which Zoe Saldana's Joe sits down with a Ukrainian double agent, played by Elizaveta Neretin, who has intelligence on the location of a Russian leader. The scene centers on the exchange between the two characters as Joe meets with the agent to assess the intel.

The clip keeps its focus narrowly on this meeting, giving viewers a look at how Joe operates when gathering intelligence from an outside source rather than revealing how the information will be used later in the season. Saldana continues in her role as Joe, the character at the center of LIONESS, as the series returns for its third season on Paramount+.

Details on how the Russian leader's location factors into the broader plot are left unaddressed in the clip, with the footage instead emphasizing the delicate nature of Joe's meeting with the agent.

The video arrives as part of Paramount+'s promotion of LIONESS Season 3, following the streamer's pattern of releasing early scenes to build interest in returning series. Similar Russian-mob-adjacent storylines have recently surfaced elsewhere on the platform, including in AVERAGE JOE Season 2, though that series is unrelated to LIONESS beyond the shared streaming home.

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