SUMMER OF VIOLENCE, Directed By Nicki Micheaux, Hits Theaters In Select Cities

“Summer of Violence”, Nicki Micheaux's directorial debut from Quiver Distribution, is now in theaters in select cities throughout the US as of Friday, September 27th. Tickets for showings in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC, are now available for purchase at the following link on Fandango https://fandan.co/4eslU8M

The digital release is set to follow later this year.

Summer Of Violence stars Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Pedro Correa, Madhulika Krishnan and Damon Gupton in the lead ensemble cast. Micheaux also produced Summer Of Violence with Efuru Flowers, Sean Riggs, Maureen Mottley, Brian Mitchell, and Stelio Savante. Executive Producers are Johnny Wimbrey, Brian Mitchell, Sonya Marchand, Crystal Wimbrey, Psalms Wimbrey, Hannah Wimbrey and Nicki Micheaux.

The poignant story of self-discovery follows a young college grad and talented poet, Naomi (Kasey Inez), who turns down law school to pursue poetry, despite her father's objections. She subsequently struggles to survive in 1993 Denver, after being cut off by her father during a period of violent crime in the city known as the Summer of Violence. Jahking Guillory plays Naomi's artist friend, Frank, with Pedro Correa as her boyfriend Richie, and Damon Gupton as her father, Thomas.

Micheaux directed Summer Of Violence from her own script. The film also was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Austin Film Festival (2023), and screened at Heartland, Denver, Tallgrass International and Downtown LA Film festivals (all in 2023), the two latter festivals recognizing the film with ‘Best Picture', ‘Audience Award' and ‘Outstanding First Feature' awards. Benjamin Kitchens lensed the drama which was filmed on location throughout Boulder Colorado, and in Los Angeles.

Watch the official Summer Of Violence trailer below!

Two time NAACP Image award nominee, Micheaux, was born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Houston, Texas. She previously wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in the short film Veil, which led to the Disney directing program. She also executive produced the feature Final Promises. As a well respected, seasoned actress, she is known for her roles in The Replacement Killers, Shameless, The Colony, VEEP, In The Dark, and for her recurring roles in the series Six Feet Under, Animal Kingdom, and Soul Food, and as Jennifer ‘Jen' Sutton in the series Lincoln Heights, among many other projects in film and television.

Micheaux is repped by Sarah Nezamzadeh at Stride Management, and Cynthia Booth at Singular Talent.

