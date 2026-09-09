STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY to Play Exclusive Victorian Season at Geelong Arts Centre

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A world-class new production comes to Geelong Arts Centre for an exclusive Victorian season.

This October, the trailblazing story behind the formation of the AFLW comes home to AFL heartland in Suzie Miller's highly anticipated new work, Strong is the New Pretty, playing an exclusive Victorian season at Geelong Arts Centre from 8–11 October.

From the internationally acclaimed playwright behind Prima Facie and Inter Alia, and directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Sarah Giles, Strong is the New Pretty tells the story of the women whose grit, passion and persistence helped transform a national women's competition from a pipe dream into a sporting phenomenon.

In 2010, an official report into the state of Australian Rules Football recommended the creation of a national women's league. Seven years – and a whole lot of heart, determination and fancy footwork – later, the AFLW was born.

Strong is the New Pretty goes behind that transformation to tell the story of the organisers and players who dreamed the league into existence, challenged expectations and helped create a competition the sporting world could no longer ignore.

Suzie Miller said: 'It feels particularly special to bring Strong is the New Pretty to Victoria and to AFL heartland at the Geelong Arts Centre, telling the story of the AFLW where it all began. At its heart, this is a story about a remarkable group of women who came together with a shared vision and the determination to create something that didn't exist. It is a microcosm that shows how Australian women have come together in all spheres of society to effect change. Strong celebrates something distinctly Australian – that belief in a 'fair go', and the wonderful grit and humour of Australian women as they push through together – while also speaking to our nation's continuing pursuit of equality.'

Geelong Arts Centre's CEO and Creative Director Rhys Holden said: 'We're incredibly proud to be the only Victorian venue presenting Strong is the New Pretty this year, and to bring this important new work by Suzie Miller to Geelong audiences. Suzie has an extraordinary ability to bring big issues to life through compelling, deeply human stories.

'The formation of the AFLW is a story that deserves to be told, celebrating the determination of the women who helped change the landscape of Australian sport. We're thrilled to share it with audiences from passionate theatre-goers to lifelong footy fans.'

Miller is one of Australia's most celebrated contemporary playwrights, with her work garnering major international acclaim including the Olivier Award for Best New Play for Prima Facie. Geelong audiences most recently experienced Miller's work earlier this year with a sell-out season of RBG: Of Many, One at Geelong Arts Centre.

Following its world premiere in Brisbane this September, the production will tour to Canberra, Geelong and Sydney, with its Victorian premiere taking place exclusively at Geelong Arts Centre.

The show brings together an accomplished ensemble cast of Lucy Bell, Amy Hack, Amy Ingram, Alex King, Amber McMahon, Tara Morice, Nyasha Ogden and Contessa Treffone.

Taking Miller's newest work from page to stage is a leading Australian creative team headed by director Sarah Giles, with Paul Jackson (Lighting Designer), Clemence Williams (Composer) and Craig Wilkinson (Video Designer).

Strong Is The New Pretty plays at Geelong Arts Centre from 8 - 11 October. Tickets are on sale now at geelongartscentre.org.au.

Performance Dates & Times

Thu, 08 Oct 2026 7pm

Fri, 09 Oct 2026 7pm

Sat, 10 Oct 2026 1.30pm

Sat, 10 Oct 2026 7pm

Sun, 11 Oct 2026 1pm

Creative Team & Cast

Written by: Suzie Miller

Directed by: Sarah Giles

Lighting Designer: Paul Jackson

Composer: Clemence Williams

Video Designer: Craig Wilkinson

Cast: Lucy Bell, Amy Hack, Amy Ingram, Alex King, Amber McMahon, Tara Morice, Nyasha Ogden, Contessa Treffone

A Brisbane Festival, Sydney Theatre Company and Trish Wadley Productions co-production.

Presented by Geelong Arts Centre.

Originally commissioned by Trish Wadley Productions.

The project has been assisted by the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body.

Geelong Arts Centre's Season 2026 is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and Major Artistic Partner Deakin University.

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