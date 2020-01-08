STAR WARS: FALLEN ORDER Composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton Win Inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists Award

The inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards took place last night, January 7th at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton took home the first-ever Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media award for the Electronic Arts game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." The award was one of six given out during the evening.

For "Fallen Order," Stephen and Gordy spent 14 days recording a total of 7 hours of music with 300 musicians at Abbey Road Studios. It's arguably one of the most ambitious scores ever recorded for a "Star Wars" game.

The game was scored, recorded, and mixed for a spacial audio environment in 7.1 surround. Meaning it was designed for gamers to experience it in surround, like the walls have fallen down and they are in THE ROOM with the orchestra playing.

Barton concluded their acceptance speech with "We're never giving up our writers' share!" -- referencing Discovery Network's demand that composers surrender all future royalties. The remark brought cheers from the 300 attendees.





