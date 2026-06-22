🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new compilation video from Paramount revisits the legacy actor cameos woven throughout Seasons 4 and 5 of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the animated comedy series streaming on Paramount+. The clip package draws from across both seasons to highlight the recurring appearances of familiar Star Trek characters alongside the show's core ensemble.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS centers on the lower-ranking crew members of the U.S.S. Cerritos, following ensigns Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, among others. The series has built a reputation for threading in characters from earlier Star Trek television, using those appearances to connect its comedic premise to the broader franchise continuity.

The new compilation features appearances by Max Grodénchik as Grand Nagus Rom, Shannon Fill as Sito Jaxa, and Robert Picardo as the Doctor, among others. Each cameo ties the Cerritos crew to figures from earlier chapters of the Star Trek universe, reinforcing the show's position as a franchise-aware entry in the Paramount+ lineup.

Paramount+ has been active in releasing Star Trek content across its YouTube channel in recent weeks, including a clip from the STAR TREK: PICARD Season 3 finale and the Season 4 trailer for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.

More on Paramount Recent Articles STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Legacy Actor Cameos Compiled in New Seasons 4-5 Video 6/22/2026

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...