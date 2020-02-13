SPIES IN DISGUISE Flies Onto Digital, Blu-ray and 4K

In this high-flying animated comedy, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is none of the above. But this unlikely duo must team up for the ultimate mission to save the world when a "biodynamic concealment" experiment transforms Lance into a brave, fierce, majestic...pigeon!



Experience the hilarious thrills of SPIES IN DISGUISE, which is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, from the comfort of your own home, along with Blu-ray™️ bonus features including multiple making-of featurettes and two awesome music videos. Additionally, the Blu-ray™️ edition of SPIES IN DISGUISE includes "Super Secret Spy Mode," an immersive, in-movie experience that takes you deeper into the story with Easter eggs, fun facts, and behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the film.



Add SPIES IN DISGUISE to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere, or own it on 4K Ultra HD™️, Blu-ray™️ and DVD on March 10.



SPIES IN DISGUISE Digital & Blu-ray™️ Bonus Features:

Super Secret Spy Mode

Infiltrating Blue Sky Studios

The Top Secret Guide to Gadgets

"Then There Were Two" Music Video

"Freak of Nature" Music Video

Making the Soundtrack "Then There Were Two"

Making the Soundtrack "Freak of Nature"

"Lunch Break"*

Gallery Color Keys and Moment Paintings Character Designs Locations Props and Gadgets Concept Art



*Available on Digital Only





