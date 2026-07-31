Coco Jones Opens Up About Wedding Planning on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

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Coco Jones confirmed she is deep into planning her wedding during a conversation with ABC Audio, addressing speculation that followed recent photos from her bachelorette celebration. Speaking Friday, Jones said she is "in the thick of" the process as her big day approaches.

"I don't feel like I could get any deeper in wedding planning as everything is literally occurring very soon," Jones said, giving fans a sense of just how close the event is on her calendar. She added a lighter note about her state of mind heading into the final stretch of preparations, saying, "I don't think I'm a Bridezilla yet."

The interview offered a rare personal glimpse into Jones' life outside of her music career, focusing squarely on the milestone ahead rather than professional updates. Her candid remarks suggest planning has intensified in recent weeks, with the wedding itself described as imminent.

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