SPELLBOUND: Mentalist Suhani Shah to Return to NYC at SoHo Playhouse

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Mentalist Suhani Shah is set to bring her show SPELLBOUND to SoHo Playhouse for a limited engagement, marking her return to New York City following a prior debut at Gramercy Theatre. Shah, a FISM (International Federation of Magic Societies) award winner, is among a small number of internationally recognized female mentalists working in a field where the vast majority of performers are men.

Who

Suhani Shah is one of the world's most-followed mentalists, with over 4 million YouTube subscribers and 2.5 million Instagram followers. Born in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, she took to the stage at just seven years old and has spent over two decades mastering the art of magic and mentalism and has performed more than 5,000 live shows across the world. Combining psychology, human behavior, funny moments, audience participation, and situational comedy with mind-bending illusions, Suhani creates an unforgettable interactive experience that leaves audiences questioning what is real. A FISM Award-winning magic creator, she is renowned for pushing the boundaries of modern mentalism, captivating audiences through sold-out theatre tours, corporate events, and digital content alike.

What

Following sold-out performances across India, the United Kingdom, Australia, and beyond, Shah will bring her signature blend of psychology, storytelling, audience participation, and impossible-to-explain moments to NYC for 15 performances.

Shah, who was born in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, began performing at age seven and has since staged more than 5,000 live shows worldwide, including sold-out runs in India, the United Kingdom, and Australia. She has built an online following of more than 4 million YouTube subscribers and 2.5 million Instagram followers, and one of her recent audience demonstrations involving cricket figure MS Dhoni circulated widely online.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Suhani Shah



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Suhani Shah

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