SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER & UNCUT to Release on 4K Ultra HD for 25th Anniversary

The critically acclaimed, Academy Award®-nominated* SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER & UNCUT will arrive for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ June 25, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

On June 30, 1999, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker unleashed their wildly popular SOUTH PARK characters on the big screen for the first time, holding up a mirror to society with their razor-sharp wit and asking the all-important question: “What would Brian Boitano do?”

Twenty-five years later, SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER & UNCUT remains as irreverent, insightful, and hilarious as when it first premiered. Now, fans can enjoy the breathtaking animation, lyrical voice work, and show-stopping musical numbers all in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD.

The 25th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ Combo includes legacy bonus content detailed below, access to a Digital copy of the film, and—for the first time—the Sing-A-Long version of the film. Bonus content on Blu-ray is as follows:

Commentary by Matt Stone and Trey Parker

“What Would Brian Boitano Do?” Music Video

Theatrical Trailers

Sing-A-Long Version of the Film

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, the Sing-A-Long version of SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER & UNCUT will debut in select theatres on June 23 and June 26. Tickets for this special engagement presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theatre box offices.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s uproariously subversive TEAM AMERICA: WORLD POLICE, which will also make its 4K Ultra HD debut on June 25th. The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo includes access to a Digital copy of the film, the Uncensored and Unrated cut of the film on Blu-ray, as well as the following legacy bonus content:

Team America: An Introduction

Building the World

Crafting the Puppets

Pulling the Strings

Capturing the Action

Miniature Pyrotechnics

Up Close with Kim Jong-Il

Dressing Room Test

Puppet Test

Deleted/Extended Scenes and Outtakes

Animated Storyboards

Theatrical Trailers

SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER & UNCUT Synopsis

Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman sneak into an R-rated movie to see their favorite Canadian superstars. When their parents find out, they declare war on Canada. Now the boys have to stand up to their parents, stop World War III, and get Satan back to Hell before he destroys the world. It's all part of a young boy's life in this quiet little mountain town.

TEAM AMERICA: WORLD POLICE Synopsis

Using puppetry techniques inspired by Gerry Anderson's Supermarionation sagas, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone skewer U.S. politics and celebrity activism with their hilarious and controversial satire about a high-tech international law enforcement agency that recruits a renowned Broadway thespian to help them mount a series of ill-conceived anti-terrorist campaigns. Parker and Stone provide voices along with Kristen Miller and Daran Norris.