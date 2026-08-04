SOUND UNSEEN Austin Festival to Mark SHUT UP & SING Anniversary

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The sixth annual Sound Unseen Austin Film + Music Festival is inviting media to attend a screening marking the 20th anniversary of SHUT UP & SING, along with a red carpet event tied to the festival.

Sound Unseen Austin's sixth annual film + music festival is happening this week, August 6-9 at AFS Cinema. Championing films that capture the sound, spirit, and subcultures behind music, the four-day fest will include filmmaker Q&As, a red carpet and bold voices, celebrating local and nationally acclaimed artists who define culture. This year's lineup includes films featuring national artists like Sara Bareilles, Eddie Cochran, Janis Ian and Hiawatha Bailey, as well as local acts like The Black Angels, Big Boys, Tele Novella, Meat Joy and Mama Duke.

What

This year's celebration will kick off with a 20th anniversary screening of 'The Chicks: Shut Up & Sing,' a documentary on The Chicks. The film, directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple and Cecilia Peck, screens Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Media are invited to attend the screening and Q&A to follow featuring Barbara and Cecilia, moderated by former KUT and KUTX general manager Debbie Hoitt. Additional special guests attending that evening to be announced.

Then, the official Sound Unseen Austin Film + Music Fest red carpet will take place Saturday, Aug. 8 inside the AFS Cinema lobby. The event will showcase festival filmmakers and subjects involved in this year's lineup, including directors and subjects like Hiawatha Bailey, Tim Mateera, Gretchen Phillips, Mama Duke, KUTX hosts Taylor Wallace, Marc Fort and more. The carpet will precede the screening of 'The Song of Hiawatha: The Life and High Times of the First Black Hippie' directed by Jeffrey Wengrofsky and Steven Blush.

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