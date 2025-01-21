SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

The release includes over 50 minutes of bonus content.
Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails return for their most epic adventure yet in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, arriving on Digital January 21, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will also be available on Digital as part of a 3-movie collection that includes the first two feature films. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on April 15, 2025. The 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Combo will also be available in two collectible SteelBooks™ while supplies last.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the latest film based on the SEGA video game has earned over $420 million worldwide to date, MAKING IT the highest grossing of the three Sonic films and propelling the franchise’s global box office past $1 billion.
Directed by Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films in the series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, with James Marsden with Tika Sumpter with Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves, who joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.
Fans who purchase the film on Digital** or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 50 minutes of fun-filled bonus content. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they speed from London to Tokyo, listen to entertaining commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the wildly funny Ben Schwartz, watch hilarious bloopers and on-set antics, check out deleted scenes not shown in theatres, and much more.
Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they've ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Keanu Reeves joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.
