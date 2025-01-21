SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails return for their most epic adventure yet in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, arriving on Digital January 21, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will also be available on Digital as part of a 3-movie collection that includes the first two feature films. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on April 15, 2025. The 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Combo will also be available in two collectible SteelBooks™ while supplies last.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the latest film based on the SEGA video game has earned over $420 million worldwide to date, MAKING IT the highest grossing of the three Sonic films and propelling the franchise’s global box office past $1 billion.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films in the series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, with James Marsden with Tika Sumpter with Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves, who joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital** or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 50 minutes of fun-filled bonus content. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they speed from London to Tokyo, listen to entertaining commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the wildly funny Ben Schwartz, watch hilarious bloopers and on-set antics, check out deleted scenes not shown in theatres, and much more.

Bonus Content Commentary By Director Jeff Fowler and THE VOICE of Sonic Ben Schwartz—Embark on an adventure with the director and star!

Sonic Family Fun—The Sonic cast and crew share how they’ve become like a family over the years.

Enter Shadow—Keanu Reeves and other cast members talk about his portrayal of fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.

Robotnik Family Reunion: Ivo and Gerald—Jim Carrey and the Sonic family discuss how the characters of Ivo and Gerald Robotnik were brought to life.

For the Love of Sonic: Directing a Trilogy— With a background in visual effects and animation, director Jeff Fowler shares how directing the Sonic films has been a dream come true.

The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog—Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles invite us into the recording booth.

Live-Action Lunacy: Acting Opposite Puppets—Find out what it’s like to act alongside life-sized puppets!

From the Cryo-Tank to London: The World of Sonic—Explore the production designs for the film’s many spectacular locations.

Team Sonic vs. Shadow—The team behind the epic battle sequences details how the action is choreographed for maximum realism.

A Very Sonic Christmas—Team Sonic helps Santa Claus save Christmas!

Gag Reel—Laugh along with Team Sonic and these hilarious outtakes!

Deleted Scenes

Sonic Central (Available on Digital Only)—A special message from director Jeff Fowler. Synopsis Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they've ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Keanu Reeves joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Comments