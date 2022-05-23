SONIC 2 Sets Paramount+ & 4K/Blu-ray Release Date

Paramount+ and Paramount Home Entertainment TODAY announced that the global hit movie SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2, from Paramount Pictures, will be available to stream on the service beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, in the U.S. and Canada.

The film will also be available to rent and purchase across digital platforms from Paramount Home Entertainment. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 will arrive on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD August 9. In addition, fans can also purchase both the new movie and original hit film SONIC THE HEDGEHOG in a 2-Movie Collection on Digital or Blu-ray.

Fans purchasing the Digital*, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 will find they are packed with nearly an hour of bonus features, headlined by an all-new, exclusive animated short entitled "Sonic Drone Home" featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

For fans looking to play the games that started it all, Sonic Origins, an all-new multi-game collection, will be coming out on June 23, 2022, starting at $39.99 USD on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems and PC.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with SEGA Sammy Group; an Original Film/ Marza Animation Planet/ Blur Studio production, the world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for next-level adventure featuring the all-star cast of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), IN SEARCH OF an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler, screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington with story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a., Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno, and executive produced by Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, Tim Miller. The film is licensed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

