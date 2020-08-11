SNL Impersonator Maya Rudolph Reacts to Biden VP Pick, Kamala Harris

Will Maya Rudolph head back to SNL to play Kamala Harris this election season?

Today it was revealed that the Democratic nominee for the presidency, Joe Biden, has selected former Los Angeles District Attorney Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Quick to react to this news was comedian Maya Rudolph, who famously portrayed Harris on Saturday Night Live, earning an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actress on a Comedy series in the process.

Rudolph was partaking in an Entertainment Weekly Emmys panel when the news was announced.

"Oh s---. Ruh-roh," she said, "I love going to the show any excuse I can get...I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

She continued, "I'm as surprised as you are, guys. I don't know that I'm ready to go right this minute, but it's so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it's my true love."

Read the full story at Entertainment Weekly.

View More TV Stories Related Articles