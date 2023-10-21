SICK GIRL Releases In Theaters and On Demand

Lionsgate's new comedy SICK GIRL from writer/director Jennifer Cram, starring Nina Dobrev, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Koenig, Haley Magnus, Ray Mckinnon, Dan Bakkedahl, and Wendi Mclendon-Covey is now playing in theatres and on demand.

When Wren Pepper (Nina Dobrev) feels her closest friends slipping away, she lets loose a little white lie that snowballs into a colossal, life-altering event. Jennifer Cram's feature film debut is a hilarious take on the price of insecurity and the rewards of true friendship. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Sherry Cola (Good Trouble) join Dobrev in a brilliant comedy you won't want to miss.

Watch the trailer below!

RATING: R

GENRE: Comedy

RUN TIME: 99 mins

DISTRIBUTOR: Lionsgate