SHOWTIME Orders Untitled Series Starring Ziwe

In addition to writing for DESUS & MERO® and OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT on Showtime and Dickinson, Ziwe hosts an online show, in which she invites friends and celebrities alike as guests and, armed with a smiling and biting wit, overtly baits them into comically uncomfortable conversations about race. The show is seen by rapidly rising audiences on Youtube and Instagram. She has also been a voice performer as Kamala Harris among other roles for OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, as well as Tooning Out the News, and she appears in her own Pop Show, which she created and performs at Brooklyn's Union Hall with original Pop songs off her album Generation Ziwe. Ziwe's comedy career began as an intern for Comedy Central, and a year later she wrote for The Onion and The Rundown with Robin Thede.