SHERRI Sets Season Two Premiere Date; Suzanne Bass & David Perler Depart as Executive Producers

Sherri Shepherd's new, top-rated daytime talk show success “Sherri,” from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, has announced the promotion of Emmy-winning producer Fernita Wynn to executive producer and showrunner.

Joelle Dawson-Calia will also be upped to executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick rising to become co-executive producers. They have all been with the show since its launch in fall 2022 and will work alongside Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray, who are both executive producers for “Sherri.”

Variety reports that David Perler and Suzanne Bass, who were longtime “Wendy Williams” producers, have departed the show and will not be returning for the next season.

The promotions of Wynn and Dawson-Calia, both formerly serving as the talker's co-executive producers, as well Schanda and Fitzpatrick, most recently senior supervising producer and supervising producer, respectively, come as Debmar-Mercury has set the second season premiere of the nationally syndicated talk show for Monday, September 18. “Sherri” will wrap its award-winning first season on Friday, June 16.

FOX Television Stations recently renewed “Sherri,” the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season. As the show enters its sophomore season in 2023-24, Sherri continues to be cleared in 98 percent of the U.S., including on other leading broadcast groups such as Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox. The weekday talk show originates from New York's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

In its first season, the show garnered an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and also received four Daytime Emmy Nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Shepherd. The show is also a Bronze Telly Award Winner for its season 1 “Fun.Joy.Laughter.” digital launch campaign.

“I’m thrilled to have Fernita Wynn promoted to executive producer and showrunner and lead the production team at ‘Sherri’ for season two. I’m also happy to announce the elevation of Joelle Dawson, Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick, who will work alongside Jawn Murray and me as we continue to bring our ‘good time’ to daytime,” says Shepherd. “I’m grateful for this rockstar TV team that helped make the first season of ‘Sherri’ a success and the No. 1 new talk show in daytime. Expect the unexpected as we embark on our second season!”

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality shines through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Photo credit: Andrew Werner