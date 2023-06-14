SHERRI Sets Season Two Premiere Date; Suzanne Bass & David Perler Depart as Executive Producers

“Sherri” will wrap its award-winning first season on Friday, June 16.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

SHERRI Sets Season Two Premiere Date; Suzanne Bass & David Perler Depart as Executive Producers

Sherri Shepherd's new, top-rated daytime talk show success “Sherri,” from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, has announced the promotion of Emmy-winning producer Fernita Wynn to executive producer and showrunner.

Joelle Dawson-Calia will also be upped to executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick rising to become co-executive producers. They have all been with the show since its launch in fall 2022 and will work alongside Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray, who are both executive producers for “Sherri.”

Variety reports that David Perler and Suzanne Bass, who were longtime “Wendy Williams” producers,  have departed the show and will not be returning for the next season.

The promotions of Wynn and Dawson-Calia, both formerly serving as the talker's co-executive producers, as well Schanda and Fitzpatrick, most recently senior supervising producer and supervising producer, respectively, come as Debmar-Mercury has set the second season premiere of the nationally syndicated talk show for Monday, September 18. “Sherri” will wrap its award-winning first season on Friday, June 16.

FOX Television Stations recently renewed “Sherri,” the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season. As the show enters its sophomore season in 2023-24, Sherri continues to be cleared in 98 percent of the U.S., including on other leading broadcast groups such as Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox. The weekday talk show originates from New York's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

In its first season, the show garnered an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and also received four Daytime Emmy Nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Shepherd. The show is also a Bronze Telly Award Winner for its season 1 “Fun.Joy.Laughter.” digital launch campaign.

“I’m thrilled to have Fernita Wynn promoted to executive producer and showrunner and lead the production team at ‘Sherri’ for season two. I’m also happy to announce the elevation of Joelle Dawson, Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick, who will work alongside Jawn Murray and me as we continue to bring our ‘good time’ to daytime,” says Shepherd. “I’m grateful for this rockstar TV team that helped make the first season of ‘Sherri’ a success and the No. 1 new talk show in daytime. Expect the unexpected as we embark on our second season!”

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality shines through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

For more information about “Sherri” and tickets to the live studio audience, visit SHERRISHOWTV.com or visit the show’s social media channels.

Photo credit: Andrew Werner



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Inside the WORLDS BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & Photo
Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More

Check out photos from the Gold House VIP New York City Screening of the Disney+ Original Movie “World’s Best,” an all-new hip-hop musical comedy adventure, produced by the director of “Hamilton.' Produced by Thomas Kail, attendees also included Christopher Jackson, Alex Lacaimore, and more.

2
SILO Renewed For Season Two at Apple TV+ Photo
SILO Renewed For Season Two at Apple TV+

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (“Mystic River”).

3
SIN LA HABANA to Be Released on June 27 Photo
SIN LA HABANA to Be Released on June 27

Between the sultry chaos of Cuba and the harshness of a Quebec winter, three complex characters try to fulfil their dreams of intimacy, happiness and upward mobility. A love triangle where the fate of immigrants is coloured by passion, money and power. Yonah Acosta, Aki Yaghoubi, and Evelyn Castroda O'Farrill star. Watch the video trailer!

4
The Academy Museum Presents an Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28 Photo
The Academy Museum Presents an Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced their program An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger , an onstage conversation reflecting on the career of the iconic action star, politician, and bodybuilder in celebration of Schwarzenegger’s limited edition two-volume book, ARNOLD, published by TASCHEN.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New SingleMike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New Single
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American LegTWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO