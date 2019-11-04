SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET to Premiere on AMC Networks This January

Seven unique stories, one landmark event. Announced today, BBC AMERICA's Seven Worlds, One Planet will premiere Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 9pm/8c as a multi-network event airing on BBC AMERICA, AMC, IFC and SundanceTV.

Following Emmy®-winning series Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, Seven Worlds, One Planet tells the story of earth's seven spectacular continents and how they shape the extraordinary animal behavior and biodiversity we see today. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and featuring a theme co-composed by Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, and series score by Jacob Shea for Bleeding Fingers Music, Seven Worlds, One Planet reveals how each distinct continent has shaped the unique animal life found there.

The seven-part series features filming firsts including polar bears jumping from rocks to catch adult beluga whales and a firefly spectacle in NORTH AMERICA captured with a motion control tracking time-lapse camera, puma successfully hunting adult guanaco in South America, spidaboo mating dance in Australia, grave robbing hamsters in Europe, the largest aggregation of great whales ever filmed in Antarctica and Sir David Attenborough with the last two northern white rhinos on Earth in Africa.

Barnett, President Entertainment Group + AMC Studios, AMC Networks said: "Every year these landmark BBC series seem more resonant and the spellbinding Seven Worlds, One Planet is no exception. BBC Studios Natural History Unit are the best in the world at making nature programming that inspires a love and fascination for nature, and a deep sense of human connectedness to the planet we all share. BBC America is proud of our long legacy of helping shine a light on the beauty and fragility of planet earth and we have ambitious plans to expand on that with our new micro-net Wonderstruck. There's no more important time than now to discover the real magic of our planet."

BBC AMERICA recently announced the commission of a new groundbreaking six-part series, Eden (w/t). The announcement followed the renewal earlier this year of its partnership with the BBC to co-produce the next installments of the two most iconic natural history series ever - Planet Earth III and FROZEN PLANET II. The deal cements BBC America as the U.S. home of the BBC's biggest natural history content over the next five years including the Planet Earth collection and other iconic landmark series ranging from Planet Earth I and II, The Blue Planet and Blue Planet II, Frozen Planet, Life, Africa and Dynasties.

special presentation of the Seven Worlds, One Planet "ntarctica" episode aired this past Saturday on BBC America as part of the launch of Wonderstruck, a new micro-network devoted to wildlife and wonder that will take over BBC America every Saturday.





