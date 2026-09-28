SELL YOUR HOUSE Documentary to Premiere at Sitges and DocsMX

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SELL YOUR HOUSE, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY, will have its international premiere at the Sitges Film Festival on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 at 12:40 pm CEST at Cinema Escorxador. The film will also premiere at the DocsMX Film Festival, with a premiere date to be announced.

The documentary follows a first-time director who convinces his best friend to sell his house in order to fund their debut feature film. According to the logline, 'Everything goes really really well and nothing bad happens at all. A documentary following the making of 'The Last Stop in Yuma County.''

The film is directed by Eric Foss and Brandon Pickering.

Credits

Directors: Eric Foss, Brandon Pickering

Producers: Deborah Lee-Smith, p.g.a, Eric Foss, Brandon Pickering

Executive Producers: Brad Blondheim, Sam Chortek, Clay Wolflick, Will Bakke, Mitch Leff, David Chortek, Tony and Pam Schwarz, Redfish Studios

Editors: Brandon Pickering, Eric Foss, Will Bakke

Director of Photography: Eric Foss

Subjects: Francis Galluppi, James Claeys, Faizon Love, Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Gene Jones, Richard Brake, Mac Fisken, Nicholas Logan, Barbara Crampton

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 15 Hrs 59 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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