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SELL YOUR HOUSE Documentary to Premiere at Sitges and DocsMX

Directors Eric Foss and Brandon Pickering chronicle how filmmaker Francis Galluppi funded his directorial debut.

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SELL YOUR HOUSE Documentary to Premiere at Sitges and DocsMX

SELL YOUR HOUSE, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY, will have its international premiere at the Sitges Film Festival on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 at 12:40 pm CEST at Cinema Escorxador. The film will also premiere at the DocsMX Film Festival, with a premiere date to be announced.

The documentary follows a first-time director who convinces his best friend to sell his house in order to fund their debut feature film. According to the logline, 'Everything goes really really well and nothing bad happens at all. A documentary following the making of 'The Last Stop in Yuma County.''

The film is directed by Eric Foss and Brandon Pickering.

Credits

Directors: Eric Foss, Brandon Pickering

Producers: Deborah Lee-Smith, p.g.a, Eric Foss, Brandon Pickering

Executive Producers: Brad Blondheim, Sam Chortek, Clay Wolflick, Will Bakke, Mitch Leff, David Chortek, Tony and Pam Schwarz, Redfish Studios

Editors: Brandon Pickering, Eric Foss, Will Bakke

Director of Photography: Eric Foss

Subjects: Francis Galluppi, James Claeys, Faizon Love, Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Gene Jones, Richard Brake, Mac Fisken, Nicholas Logan, Barbara Crampton

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