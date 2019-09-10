SEE THE LIGHT Wins Best Inspirational Award at Anaheim Film Festival

This has been an amazing year for emerging actress and comedian Veronica Dillard. She was recently nominated among the TOP 30 Finalists for the CBS 2 audition spotlight at the That's Voiceover!® Career Expo in Los Angeles, California. Now, "See The Light" she stars in won the best inspirational film award at the Anaheim Film Festival.

This film was written and directed by Aretha Tatum and will be featured at the Chicago Southside Film Festival Saturday October 5th at 12 noon. You can purchase tickets on http://www.southsidefilmfest.org/ See The Light was also nominated in the Vocalise Film Event in Trinidad and the Inspire Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. The film centers around three strangers that talk about the tragic incidents that caused them to want to take their own lives and the Divine intervention that kept them alive. The cast includes April Gary, Ricky Pettigrew, Nicole Maria Ruiz, Leland Stanford and Micheal Yabes. See The Light held a free community event on mental health awareness and suicide prevention last month (August) at the Chicago Public Library-Wrightwood and Ashburn Branch and this week is National Suicide Prevention Week.

Also, watch Veronica in "Humanity Without A Home," written by Armon Robinson/directed by Armon Robinson and Rel Torry (A1 Quality Media) is now available on Amazon Prime. https://amzn.to/2kimeSd #A1QM A1 Quality Media

The film centers on former businessman, (Malachi) now homeless and forced to deal with the issues of his past. While living on the street Malachi encounters a juvenile delinquent named Troy. After an intense confrontation, Malachi decides to take Troy under his wing and help him overcome the obstacles of living on the street. Things seem to be looking up for them, until tragedy strikes. The cast includes Caneil Oliver, Adam Ray, Suless Burton, Veronica Dillard, Donna Eggleston, Edward Banks, Jamael Muhammad, Diane Robinson and Phil Richardson. Veronica Dillard also explains, "There's no greater joy and satisfaction than featuring in films and projects with purpose. We must leave the audience with positive messages about mental health awareness and to treat each other with respect no matter what our circumstances may be."





