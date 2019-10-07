SEARCH PARTY Renewed For Season 4, Moves to HBO Max

Deadline reports that cult comedy "Search Party" has been renewed for a fourth season after making a move from TBS to HBO Max.

The series stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds. It is described as dark comedy about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings covering up a murder.

"With HBO Max we have the unique opportunity to continue this brilliant, acclaimed series and connect with even more of the younger, digital natives who have worshipped it the most," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max.

"Search Party is alive and thriving!! We are so thrilled to show the world what we've been working on the past two years and for new fans to find it on HBO Max," said Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers. "You're going to love the two new seasons, but if for some reason you don't, then you'll get your subscription fee back. Actually, that's not true. That's a joke. We don't have that kind of power."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories