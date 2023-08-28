SCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD Release

Comedy legend Bill Murray stars in the uproarious classic SCROOGED, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and arriving for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD from Paramount Home Entertainment on November 7, 2023 with never-before-released special features!

Originally released on November 23, 1988, SCROOGED is an outrageously funny take on a beloved Dickens tale that has become a perennial holiday favorite. The high-spirited and biting comedy follows a television executive with a heart of stone and features an all-star cast including Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Bobcat Goldthwait, Carol Kane, Robert Mitchum, and Alfre Woodard.

This new release includes the remastered film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as over 50 minutes of never-before-released special features!

Take a journey with the ghost of Christmas past to discover behind-the-scenes featurettes and an insightful commentary by director Richard Donner, now on disc for the first time.

The full list of bonus content is below:

· Commentary by director Richard Donner

· A Christmas to Remember

· Updating Ebenezer

· Bringing the Ghosts to Life

· The Look of Scrooged

· On the Set with Bill Murray

· ShoWest Clips with Bill Murray

Frank Cross (Bill Murray) is an uncaring and unforgiving television executive whose live production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is more important to him than any true meaning of Christmas. Before the night is over, he'll take a hilarious journey through his past and into the future to find redemption and put a little love in his heart.