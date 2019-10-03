According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Schitt's Creek" will enter Syndication in fall of 2020 on Fox.

"Schitt's Creek will enter Syndication on FOX and other television stations throughout the country next fall with one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases on television," said Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury. "It is so rare to have a show like this that appeals equally to viewers, Emmy voters and critics - a testament to its extraordinary gifted cast and writing. We are excited to be working alongside ITVS GE to bring this outstanding program to the world."

"Schitt's Creek" has aired five season so far. It's sixth and final season begins airing this January.

The cast includes Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and his son Dan Levy. The Levys also created the series.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories