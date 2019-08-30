SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK Soundtrack is Out Today

Entertainment One announces the digital release of the motion picture soundtrack for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, featuring a score from American composer Marco Beltrami (Mimic, The Faculty, Resident Evil, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, LIVE FREE OR DIE Hard, World War Z, Hellboy, among others) and Anna Drubich (Anna Karenina, Bolshoy).



The horror film, released earlier this month, was directed by Norwegian filmmaker Andre Øvredal, and written by and co-produced by Guillermo Del Toro. The film is based on the children's horror book series of the same name, written by Alvin Schwartz and frightfully illustrated by Stephen Gammell.



Beltrami and Drubich's score vividly captures the dark, suspenseful story of THE HAUNTED Bellows house and the secrets within. Forthcoming physical editions (CD & vinyl) are expected in November.

SELECTIONS

01. Opening (Sarah's Theme)

02. Forrest Chase

03. Sarah's Room

04. Hospital Visit

05. Big Toe

06. Bloody Finger

07. Harold

08. Looking for RED Room

09. Pale Lady

10. The Book Reads Us

11. The Red Spot

12. Phone Call

13. Me Tie-Doughy Walker

14. Jangly Car Chase

15. Alternate World

16. Stories Heal Stories Hurt

17. What Stella Learned

18. The End





