SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK Soundtrack is Out Today
Entertainment One announces the digital release of the motion picture soundtrack for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, featuring a score from American composer Marco Beltrami (Mimic, The Faculty, Resident Evil, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, LIVE FREE OR DIE Hard, World War Z, Hellboy, among others) and Anna Drubich (Anna Karenina, Bolshoy).
The horror film, released earlier this month, was directed by Norwegian filmmaker Andre Øvredal, and written by and co-produced by Guillermo Del Toro. The film is based on the children's horror book series of the same name, written by Alvin Schwartz and frightfully illustrated by Stephen Gammell.
Beltrami and Drubich's score vividly captures the dark, suspenseful story of THE HAUNTED Bellows house and the secrets within. Forthcoming physical editions (CD & vinyl) are expected in November.
SELECTIONS
01. Opening (Sarah's Theme)
02. Forrest Chase
03. Sarah's Room
04. Hospital Visit
05. Big Toe
06. Bloody Finger
07. Harold
08. Looking for RED Room
09. Pale Lady
10. The Book Reads Us
11. The Red Spot
12. Phone Call
13. Me Tie-Doughy Walker
14. Jangly Car Chase
15. Alternate World
16. Stories Heal Stories Hurt
17. What Stella Learned
18. The End