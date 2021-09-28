SBIFF-Winning Short Film SAVIOR to Make HollyShorts Film Festival Debut

Santa Barbara International Film Festival-winning short film, Savior, directed by Christopher Oroza-Nostas and co-produced by Briana Frapart is landing at the 17th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival. After winning the 2021 Bruce Corwin Award for Best Live-Action Short at SBIFF, HollyShorts marks the second Oscar-qualifying festival that Oroza's Savior is competing in.

Savior is an experimental retrospective that embodies the endless cycle of violence, inequality, and oppression in America and posits the only hope for its salvation: ourselves. Pulling from a century of presenting and political speeches Savior weaves a timeless auditory tapestry of America's endless war with itself. With the merger of forms, oration meets experimental dance in a performance that embodies the ideological war of the modern era.

Oroza also served as the film's writer, producer, composer, and editor, while Frapart casted Anthony Velazquez and Marem Hassler, in addition to bringing choreographer, Ellen Kim, on board. The film also features striking black and white cinematography by Idan Menin and artistic costume design by Laura Cristina Ortiz.

Both Christopher and Briana have a deep passion for diversity behind and in front of the camera and are currently teaming up again on Christopher's upcoming short, How to Be a Man, that takes a deep dive into gender biases.

Savior will screen on Wednesday, September 29th at 12:00PM at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. Ticket information can be found HERE!