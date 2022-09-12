SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Season 48 to Premiere on NBC in October

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
"Saturday Night Live" will begin its 48th season on Oct. 1.

“Saturday Night Live” will begin its 48th season on Oct. 1.

Sep. 12, 2022  

NBC's iconic late-night franchise "Saturday Night Live" will begin its 48th season on Oct. 1. The season will continue on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 with original telecasts.

More information on these telecasts, including hosts, new cast members, and musical guests, will be available shortly.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, the "SNL" season premiere episode will stream live on Peacock on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Watch every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live," which is nominated at tonight's Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, was the #1 comedy program in the 18-49 demo for the past three seasons.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

