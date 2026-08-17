SASIFF to Return to Palm Beach County for Fifth Season

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The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival© (SASIFF), presented by MorseLife, announced that it will return for a fifth season early next year, promising hot, new, award-winning movies from all over the world, from thrilling, powerful dramas and side-splitting comedies to thought-provoking documentaries. The film festival will run January 28 through February 10, 2027, with celebrated screenings at several conveniently located cinemas throughout Palm Beach County.

'We will offer motion picture treats for every audience, from sophisticated cinephiles to popcorn-munching film fans,' promises the festival's co-founders Donald M. Ephraim and Terri Sriberg. 'In addition, SASIFF will offer multiple opportunities for audience members to hear directly from key filmmakers and production participants during live Q&A sessions.'

A glittery Opening Night celebration is scheduled for Thursday, January 28, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd in West Palm Beach 33401. The evening will begin with a lively international-themed cocktail reception with light bites and beverages in the Cohen Pavilion at 6 pm, followed by a premiere screening of a powerful new film in the Rinker Playhouse. Tickets are $90 and will be available for purchase online at kravis.org once films are announced.

The Festival's Artistic Director is Barbara Scharres, the former director of programming at the Gene Siskel Film Center at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. A full list of films to be shown at SASIFF 2027 will be publicly announced before the end of this year and will be available at https://sasiff.org.

About The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival

Presented by MorseLife, SASIFF makes a major contribution to the cultural life of Palm Beach County by presenting highly anticipated, critically acclaimed, and thought-provoking 'must see' movies for everyone, including those seeking films directed by women, Jewish themed, targeted or LGBTQ+ audiences, or in a variety of languages from around the world—a cinematic plethora that ranges from animation to thrillers, from rom-coms to revealing documentaries. Plus, numerous state, county, and local Premieres. The festival is a trail blazer in bring forth unique films. For more information about purchasing tickets or becoming a sponsor, visit https://sasiff.org, and www.twitter.com/dmesasiff or www.instagram.com/dme_sasiff or contact info@sasiff.org or 561.220.6735.

About MorseLife

MorseLife serves more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs. Founded in 1983, MorseLife is a provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County. A charitable, not-for-profit organization, its programs also include short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, independent and assisted living, memory care assisted living, hospice, home health care, care management, meals-on-wheels, and PACE. Since its beginnings, MorseLife has built a reputation and tradition of caring for seniors with excellence, dignity, and compassion. For more information, visit morselife.org, , www.twitter.com/MorseLifeHealth, www.instagram.com/morselifehealth or www.linkedin.com/company/morselife-inc-/ or contact info@morselife.org.

Photo Credit: Capehart



Photo Credit: Capehart

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