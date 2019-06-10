SANCTUARY Wins Grand Chameleon Award at 2019 Brooklyn Film Festival - Full List of Winners
Brooklyn Film Festival's 22nd edition: THE GATHERING, wrapped on Sunday with a ceremony at Windmill Studios, handing out a total of 29 awards totalling $50,000 in prizes (products, services, and cash).
Sanctuary directed by Andrea Cordoba picked up the coveted best of the fest Grand Chameleon Award. Anas Tolba's Between Two Seas won Best Narrative Feature and Andrea Cordoba's Sanctuary took home the award for Best Feature Documentary.
"When 133 talented young filmmakers coming from every corner of the planet meet with an audience that craves and needs a truly independent point of view, in a New York context that respects and glorifies freedom of speech, religion and assembly, chances are it's a BFF Gathering," said Marco Ursino, Brooklyn Film Festival Executive Director.
This year's festival was comprised of 133 features and shorts from over 30 countries spread over six continents. THE LINEUP included 37 world premieres, 15 USA bows, 29 east coast debuts and 34 first-time screenings in NY. In addition to the 13 narrative features and 10 documentary features, the festival presented 39 short narrative films, 23 short documentaries, 28 animated films and 20 experimental projects.
BFF's list of sponsors for 2019 included WNET, All Arts, G-Star Raw, VER, AbelCine, Heineken, Florida State University, Final Draft, Big Screen Plaza and for the 7th consecutive year, the "disruption company," TBWA/CHIAT/DAY, created the 22nd BFF promotional campaign.
Through the resources of industry-related sponsors, the Brooklyn Film Festival awarded the winners with a total of $50,000 in prizes (products, services, and cash). Those included Abelcine, Xeno Lights, NYC Camera Company, Be Electric, Cinecall Soundtracks, MPE, Media Services, Noble Jewelry, Blue Table Post and Brooklyn Film Society.
And the winners are:
GRAND CHAMELEON AWARD - Sanctuary by Andrea Cordoba
Best Narrative Feature - Dir. Anas Tolba for the film Between Two Seas
Best Documentary Feature - Dir. Andrea Cordoba for the film Sanctuary
Best Narrative Short -Dir. Nishtha Jain & Deepti Gupta for the film Proof
Best Documentary Short - Dir. Lisa Rideout for the film One Leg In, One Leg Out
Best Animation - Dir. Sarah Van Den Boom for the film Raymonde or the Vertical Escape
Best Experimental - Dir. Bat-Sheva Guez for the film In This Life
Spirit Awards
Feature Narrative - Dir. Richard Levien for the film Collisions
Feature Documentary - Dir. Mariah Wilson for the film Silent Forests
Short Documentary - Dir. Elivia Shaw for the film The Clinic
Short Narrative - Dir. Sophie Thouvenin for the film Tracks
Experimental - Dir. Camille De Galbert for the film Rosie Rose
Animation - Dir. Malihe Gholamzadeh for the film Tangle
Best Brooklyn Project - Dir. Savannah Magruder for the film Debbie Does Dilators.
Audience Awards
Feature Narrative - Above The Shadows by Claudia Myers
Feature Documentary - Reggae Boyz by Till Schauder
Short Narrative - Outer Space Love Story by Iva Gocheva
Short Documentary -Ethan 2018 by Alexis Neophytides
Experimental - Remission by John Charter
Animation - Fridge by Eugene Kolb
Certificates of Achievement
Best New Director Award - Dustin Feneley for the film Stray
Best Producer Award - Sarah Pirozek for the film #LIKE
Best Screenplay Award - Mariam Naoum for the film Between Two Seas
Best Cinematography Award - Sol Miraglia for the film Luisita Photo Studio
Best Editing Award - Ash Watson for the film Use Me
Best Style Award - Saskia Rifkin for the film MAD?
Best Original Score Award - Composer Bevano Est for the film Only Good Things
Best Actor Female - Mollie Cowen for the film 3 Sleeps
Best Actor Male - Jesse Garcia for the film Collisions