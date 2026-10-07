SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL to HONOR MIRA SORVINO AND ILIZA SHLESINGER

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The San Diego International Film Festival announced today that Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (MIGHTY APHRODITE) will receive the Virtuoso Award and Iliza Shlesinger (CHASING SUMMER) will be honored with the Trailblazer Award. The Virtuoso and Trailblazer awards will be presented at the Night of the Stars Tribute on October 13, 2026 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

'Both Mira Sorvino and Iliza Shlesinger represent the extraordinary range of talent and artistry that we celebrate at the San Diego International Film Festival,' said Tonya Mantooth, SDIFF CEO and Artistic Director. 'Mira's remarkable performances have demonstrated a depth, intelligence, and versatility that continue to resonate with audiences, while Iliza has forged a distinctive voice that has expanded the possibilities of comedy and storytelling. We are thrilled to honor these two exceptional artists and to share their work with our San Diego audience.'

The Virtuoso Award honors an actor whose recent performances show extraordinary skill, nuance and range. This year it goes to Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actress Mira Sorvino. Known for her performances in MIGHTY APHRODITE, ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION and SUMMER OF SAM, Sorvino can next be seen opposite John Travolta in THAT'S AMORE from writer/director Nick Vallelonga; opposite Faye Dunaway, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Jack Huston in the ballet drama PRIMA; and in the long-awaited ROMY AND MICHELE sequel for 20th Century Studios.

The Trailblazer Award honors a visionary whose groundbreaking work has challenged convention, opened doors and helped shape the future of the entertainment industry. This year it goes to comedian, writer and actress Iliza Shlesinger. Her stand-up work includes six Netflix specials and her seventh special, ILIZA SHLESINGER: A DIFFERENT ANIMAL, which was released in March on Prime Video. Her romantic dramedy CHASING SUMMER, directed by Josephine Decker, will screen at the festival.

The festival also announced the addition of three dynamic films to its festival slate.

Directed by Simon Stone, ELSINORE is a deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him. ELSINORE was the recipient of the International Audience Choice Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. The film is being distributed by Focus Features.

LA BOLA NEGRA, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, follows three generations of men across pivotal moments in Spanish history, bound by pain, desire, and love. Calvo and Ambrossi received the Best Director award at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and the film received the Audience Choice Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. The film is being distributed by Netflix.

Written by honoree Iliza Shlesinger and directed by Josephine Decker, CHASING SUMMER follows Jamie who, after losing both her job and boyfriend, retreats to her small Texas hometown where friends and flings from a fateful high school summer turn her life upside down.

The San Diego International Film Festival will take place from October 13-18, 2026, in San Diego, CA. For passes, tickets, and additional festival information, visit www.sdfilmfest.com.

About the San Diego International Film Festival

The San Diego International Film Festival is San Diego's premier showcase for independent and studio cinema, bringing together filmmakers, actors, industry leaders, and audiences for a week of film premieres, conversations, special events, and celebrations. For 25 years, the Festival has used the power of film to entertain, inspire, challenge perspectives, and create meaningful connections within the San Diego community and beyond.

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