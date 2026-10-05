S.A.F.E. House to Host Crawl for a Cause and Vigil

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October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and S.A.F.E. House is commemorating it with two major events: its annual Crawl for a Cause fundraiser and annual Domestic Violence Vigil. Both events are designed to support and honor victims, survivors, and families affected by domestic violence.

Presented by Maier Gutierrez and Associates, S.A.F.E. House's annual pub crawl on Saturday, October 10 from 5-9 p.m. is designed for community members age 21+ and features stops at Gold Mine Tavern, Sticks Tavern, Johnny Mac's Water Street Tavern, Mojave Brewing Company, and Chinitas Tapas & Sushi. All ticket holders will receive one complimentary drink or snack at each participating location, along with a commemorative branded pint glass sponsored by Johnny Mac's Sports Bar and Grill.

Ticket prices start at $50 per person, with discounts for groups, and can be purchased at www.safehousenv.org/events. Proceeds from the crawl will benefit S.A.F.E. House and help provide safety, shelter, and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

To honor and remember all of the men, women, and children who have died at the hands of domestic disputes, S.A.F.E. House is hosting its annual Domestic Violence Vigil at Proctor Judicial Park in Henderson on Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. The candlelight gathering brings the community together to remember the lives lost while supporting and uplifting survivors through poetry, testimonies, and community connection, in effort to raise community awareness about the realities and impact of domestic violence.

More information about both events can be found at www.safehousenv.org/events.

Event Details

Crawl for a Cause: Saturday, October 10 from 5-9 p.m. at various locations on Water Street.

Domestic Violence Vigil: Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. at Proctor Judicial Park, 243 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015.

What started off as a small, grassroots mission to stop domestic violence, grew into a lifelong mission for Julie Proctor, one of the many co-founders of S.A.F.E. House. Julie was a victim herself and knew that this could not continue in the community. Together, with Ken Proctor, and eight other dedicated volunteers, they established the first domestic violence shelter in Henderson.

Over the past three decades, S.A.F.E. House has grown into one of the most comprehensive domestic violence organizations in the state. Since its inception, it has provided shelter, counseling, advocacy, housing assistance, and education to more than 100,000 individuals. Through strong community partnerships, the agency also serves victims of human trafficking and sexual assault.

S.A.F.E. House delivers services to survivors of domestic violence and their children through a holistic approach. This includes offering a full continuum of care to individuals of all races and backgrounds, with culturally and linguistically responsive services grounded in a trauma-informed model that addresses each person's unique needs.

If you are in an abusive relationship or know of someone in an abusive relationship, call S.A.F.E. House's 24-hour hotline to speak confidentially with an advocate at 702-564-3227. For more information about S.A.F.E. House and its services, visit www.safehousenv.org.

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