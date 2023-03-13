Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ryan Seacrest Sets LIVE Departure Date As Mark Consuelos Joins Kelly Ripa

Ryan’s last day as co-host of “Live” will be Friday, April 14.

Mar. 13, 2023  

As announced last night on "Countdown to Oscars® 95: The Red Carpet LIVE," Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos REVEALED for the first time that Ryan's last day as co-host of "Live" will be Friday, April 14.

Actor Mark Consuelos will join wife, Kelly Ripa, as co-host of "Live" starting Monday, April 17. The show will be rebranded as "Live with Kelly and Mark." Kelly Ripa has hosted the show since 2001.

As daytime's longest running talk show, "Live" continues to dominate in the ratings as daytime's No. 1 talk show among key demos over the past four years. "Live After Oscar® Show" airs today. Check local listings at kellyandryan.com.

Watch the announcement video here:




