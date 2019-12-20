Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera & More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Here is the list of guests expected for next week's "Live with Kelly and Ryan!"

Monday, Dec. 23 - KATE BOSWORTH sits down with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the miniseries "The I-Land" on Netflix. In addition, MICHAEL SHEEN chats about the television series "Prodigal Son," TRISHA YEARWOOD performs, and Science BOB stops by with two exciting Science demonstrations.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 - "Live" counts down the hours to Christmas with "Kelly and Ryan's Christmas Eve." RYAN REYNOLDS previews "6 Underground" and joins in on the celebration with a holiday game. Kelly and Ryan speak with LACEY CHABERT about the Hallmark CHANNEL movie "Winter in Vail." The world-famous RADIO CITY ROCKETTES® and a cappella group PENTATONIX perform holiday hits, and Kelly and Ryan welcome Old Saint Nick himself, SANTA CLAUS.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 - This edition of "Live" is an encore showing of the 2018 holiday episode, "Kelly and Ryan's Christmas Eve." The hosts sit down with "Orville" star SETH MacFARLANE and country superstar MARTINA McBRIDE, who also performs for the "Live" audience. In addition, Young People's Chorus of New York City fills the studio with Christmas music throughout the hour.

Thursday, Dec. 26 - Today, "Live" originates from the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas. Country star SHANIA TWAIN talks about her Las Vegas residency, and Ryan takes the "Live" staff on a tour of the hottest restaurants in town. The hour wraps up with a performance from the show "Le Reve - The Dream."

Friday, Dec. 27 - "Live" again airs from Las Vegas as Kelly and Ryan sit down with superstar CHRISTINA AGUILERA to discuss her Las Vegas residency. BLUE MAN GROUP opens the show with an electrifying performance, and comedian CARROT TOP performs his unique and hilarious comedy. Plus, Kelly, Ryan, Steve Patterson and Michael Gelman head out for some Vegas adventures.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories