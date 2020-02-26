Ryan Phillippe Will Star in THE BIG SKY on ABC

Deadline reports that actor Ryan Phillippe has joined the cast of David E. Kelley's "The Big Sky" on ABC.

The series is based on C.J. Box's novel "The Highway," which is part of their Cassie Dewell Series.

The Big Sky is a procedural thriller in which private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Phillippe plays Cody Hoyt, a well-meaning ex-cop turned private investigator working at his Helena, Montana, firm. Married to but separated from fellow ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, his life becomes complicated when he's asked to help find his son's missing girlfriend.

John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer also star on the series.

Phillippe is best known for his roles in "Cruel Intentions," "Crash," and "Gosford Park."

Read the original story on Deadline.





