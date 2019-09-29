Ryan Murphy's IMPEACHMENT Netflix Series Release Date 'Not Set in Stone'

BroadwayWorld previously announced that Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series "Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story" was set to premiere on September 27, 2020.

Now, Variety has reported that, according to Murphy, the release date is not set in stone, and also expressed his surprise at the controversy surrounding the series.

The third installment of the hit anthology series is set to chronicle the Lewinsky scandal, as well as the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

FX chairman John Landgraf faced controversy over the timing of the series last month, when he was questioned about his decision to air the series during the election cycle. Many believed that the series could potentially impact the outcome of the 2020 election.

Murphy told a New York Times reporter, "I was a little shocked at the idea that a television miniseries could change the future of our country."

Murphy said he has a busy year of filming coming up and the September premiere "is not set in stone."

Read more on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You